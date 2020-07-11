Restaurants, breweries prepare for reclosures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Restaurants are busy before Monday’s public health order change that bans indoor dining and drinking at restaurants and breweries. People were enjoying Tin Can Alley Friday night. A number of restaurants and breweries Friday said they might see a spike in business this weekend but are more focused on making sure they have supplies ready for more take out orders.

People said they plan on still supporting businesses through curbside pickup. “A lot of my friends are just going for the weekend to get in there beforehand but I thought it was a better idea to get food and go because of the rising cases, I think it’s better to get ahead of it,” said Tin Can Alley customer Somiya Dunnum.

“I feel like she’s just trying to provide a little more restriction so we don’t end up with the rest of the other states jumping with positive cases for COVID. I think it’s a smart idea,” said another Tin Can Alley customer Jeremy Casaus.

Restaurants and breweries will still be allowed to have customers for outdoor seating at 50% capacity. Meanwhile, the city of Farmington announced Friday night it has 33 large canopies that will lend to local restaurants to provide outdoor dining.

The city of Farmington said they will be providing canopies on a first-come, first-served basis on Monday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Operation Center located at 901 Fairgrounds Road in Farmington. Limit of two canopies per restaurant. They also said if a restaurant is interested that they are responsible for transporting canopies to the restaurant location but will demonstrate how to assemble those canopies.