Restaurants, bars react to three-week closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a tough week for bars, breweries, and restaurants across the state, the Governor officially ordered them to either switch to a take-out or delivery system or close up shop.

“Even before those orders came out, we already saw a huge decline in our business,” said Myra Ghattas, the owner of Slate Street Cafe.

The decline is forcing Ghattas to lay off 80 employees until at least April 10, when Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s current public safety order expires.

“We don’t know what the answer to this is and we don’t know what it looks like on the other side,” said Ghattas.

The popular Gecko’s Bar in Nob Hill is also tapping out.

“Last few beers we’ll be pouring for quite a while,” said Walden Minoli, the owner.

KRQE News 13 saw many other places in the embattled Nob Hill neighborhood that had already closed up shop, for the time being.

“I felt we were bouncing back pretty good up until this crazy epidemic,” said Minoli.

Just down the street, the Golden Pride on Lomas is adjusting to the new rules.

“We’re going to be depending on the drive-thru and the takeout that can be done over the counter in the store,” said Larry Rainosek the owner, Golden Pride and Frontier.

Rainosek is thankful for the fairly easy switch at Golden Pride, but Frontier won’t have it so easy. He says they, like so many others, are trying to come up with a take-out system.

“Things have really gotten difficult,” said Rainosek.

All these business owners say this will be a tough few weeks, but all plan on reopening.

“We’ll reopen, just support all of us in mass when we do,” said Minoli.

“If it’s not April 10, then it’s another date later than that,” said Ghattas.

