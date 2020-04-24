Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Resolution calls on governor to reopen Union County businesses

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Union County Commissioners and the Clayton Board of Trustees have passed a resolution asking the governor to allow them to control which businesses reopen in their area. They point out that they have no current cases of COVID-19 and the continued stay-at-home order has become a bigger economic threat than the virus. They say they will still ensure a balanced approach to public safety and economic health.

Sierra County passed a similar resolution and mayors from 19 towns around the state sent the governor an open letter calling for a locally driven approach.

There’s been no response from the governor.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss