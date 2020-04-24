Resolution calls on governor to reopen Union County businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Union County Commissioners and the Clayton Board of Trustees have passed a resolution asking the governor to allow them to control which businesses reopen in their area. They point out that they have no current cases of COVID-19 and the continued stay-at-home order has become a bigger economic threat than the virus. They say they will still ensure a balanced approach to public safety and economic health.
Sierra County passed a similar resolution and mayors from 19 towns around the state sent the governor an open letter calling for a locally driven approach.
There’s been no response from the governor.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites