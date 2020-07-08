News Alert
Heat stress advisory issued as New Mexico expected to see 100-degree temperatures

Residents wait to get tested for COVID-19 at Lovelace in downtown Albuquerque

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In Albuquerque there were long lnies for COVID-19 tests at Lovelace Hospital downtown. People tell KRQE News 13 everywhere they are going they are seeing hours-long wait times.

One woman KRQE News 13 spoke to said she drove from Santa Fe after the lines there were too long. Another woman said she had been waiting for two hours but said the wait is worth it.

“It’s definitely worth it obviously, but I would like testing to be a bit more accessible for everybody, especially people who have jobs and stuff,” said Francesca who was getting tested. Lovelace on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near I-25 offers drive-thru testing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 a.m. until noon.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss