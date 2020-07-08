Residents wait to get tested for COVID-19 at Lovelace in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In Albuquerque there were long lnies for COVID-19 tests at Lovelace Hospital downtown. People tell KRQE News 13 everywhere they are going they are seeing hours-long wait times.

One woman KRQE News 13 spoke to said she drove from Santa Fe after the lines there were too long. Another woman said she had been waiting for two hours but said the wait is worth it.

“It’s definitely worth it obviously, but I would like testing to be a bit more accessible for everybody, especially people who have jobs and stuff,” said Francesca who was getting tested. Lovelace on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near I-25 offers drive-thru testing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 a.m. until noon.

