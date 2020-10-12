Residents using pandemic to make home improvements

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People are using quarantine for home remodels. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that home renovations are on the rise as people use time at home to fix up any imperfections.

Pompei’s Home Remodeling tells the Santa Fe New Mexican that they’re in hyperdrive and are currently stacking up jobs well into next summer. They say the most popular projects right now are home offices.

