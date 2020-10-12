Residents using pandemic to make home improvements

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People are using quarantine for home remodels. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that home renovations are on the rise as people use time at home to fix up any imperfections.

Pompei’s Home Remodeling tells the Santa Fe New Mexican that they’re in hyperdrive and are currently stacking up jobs well into next summer. They say the most popular projects right now are home offices.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss