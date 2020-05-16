Residents say illegal dumping causing problems in Jemez Springs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As people head to the mountains to get outdoors for the weekend, locals in Jemez Springs ask they clean up their mess.

Popular spots like Battleship Rock and Jemez Falls are closed but you can see it’s not keeping people away. Resident Monica Tolleson says while they welcome visitors they’ve never seen this much trash left behind. She says there’s no garbage service, leaving locals to clean up the mess.

“Toilet paper, human waste is everywhere, trash is being left on the side of the road,” said Tolleson. She says they’re also finding campfires that have not been fully put out.

