Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to give Tuesday briefing, key updates on social distancing guidelines

Residents react to Grants Mayor’s comments about COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – There are mixed feelings about comments Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks, of Grants, made about the COVID-19 pandemic and how the governor is handling it.

Mayor Hicks shared his opinions with Cibola Citizen Newspaper. In the paper, he is quoted as saying: “I think the governor has overblown this. This panic is caused by the government.” His comments are receiving mixed reactions.

“I agree,” said Caledonia Dhority, of Grants. “There’s been a ton of viruses and everything in the country and we survived, so, I think we’ll be fine.”

“I take it with a grain of salt. Whatever anybody says, I’m not against it or for it. It’s just, it will all sort itself out, everybody’s got an opinion and they’re entitled to it,” said another Grants resident, who didn’t want to be named.

Despite the opinions shared with the paper, the city manager said the city is still complying with state orders.

The city meetings are live-streamed and the Cibola County Senior Center is shut down. On Thursday, April 2, the city plans to declare a state of emergency after its city council meeting.

In a statement, the governor’s office responded to Mayor Hicks’s comments calling them ‘extremely dangerous.’ It also said the comments put ‘people’s health and lives at extreme risk.’

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞