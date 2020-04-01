Residents react to Grants Mayor’s comments about COVID-19 pandemic

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – There are mixed feelings about comments Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks, of Grants, made about the COVID-19 pandemic and how the governor is handling it.

Mayor Hicks shared his opinions with Cibola Citizen Newspaper. In the paper, he is quoted as saying: “I think the governor has overblown this. This panic is caused by the government.” His comments are receiving mixed reactions.

“I agree,” said Caledonia Dhority, of Grants. “There’s been a ton of viruses and everything in the country and we survived, so, I think we’ll be fine.”

“I take it with a grain of salt. Whatever anybody says, I’m not against it or for it. It’s just, it will all sort itself out, everybody’s got an opinion and they’re entitled to it,” said another Grants resident, who didn’t want to be named.

Despite the opinions shared with the paper, the city manager said the city is still complying with state orders.

The city meetings are live-streamed and the Cibola County Senior Center is shut down. On Thursday, April 2, the city plans to declare a state of emergency after its city council meeting.

In a statement, the governor’s office responded to Mayor Hicks’s comments calling them ‘extremely dangerous.’ It also said the comments put ‘people’s health and lives at extreme risk.’

