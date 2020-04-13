Republican Party of New Mexico calls for the reopening of small businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque city officials took part in a press conference on Monday, April 13 to provide updates on the local coronavirus response and also highlighted efforts to keep police officers safe as well as updates on enforcements.

The Presbyterian Balloon Fiesta COVID-19 testing center is closed on Monday due to the weather. To find an open testing center near you, call the Department of Health's COVID-19 hotline at 1-855-600-3453.