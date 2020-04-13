Republican Party of New Mexico calls for the reopening of small businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Republican Party of New Mexico held a virtual news conference on Monday calling for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to reopen small businesses. KRQE News 13 will be live streaming the conference on this page.

