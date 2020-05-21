Republican Party of New Mexico backs lawsuit against Gov. Lujan Grisham and administration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of New Mexico businesses is now suing the governor and health secretary saying their health order has gone too far. The lawsuit organized by the Republican Party of New Mexico claims that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Secretary of Public Safety Mark Shea, and New Mexico Secretary of Health Kathyleen Kunkel abused powers by threatening and fining businesses under her public health order.

The lawsuit charges that the governor is illegally fining businesses $5,000 a day under the Public Health Emergency Response Act, something the state cannot do. The act states that $5,000 penalties can only be given to court-ordered isolation and quarantines of individuals and can’t be imposed by the executive branch of government.

“This is unconstitutional. Gov. Lujan Grisham doesn’t have the executive power to threaten and fine establishments under the law. Her actions are devastating our economy and killing locally owned businesses in our state,” said Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce. “There’s been no common sense and no equity in the governor’s order, and innocent business owners are being threatened, felling the financial pain and losing their livelihoods.”

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit include K-Bob’s Steakhouse, Frontier Auto Inc., Monroe’s Restaurants, Body Sol Fitness, Kemp’s Investments, Colfax Tavern & Diner, and J.Jones Massage and individual parties. KRQE News 13 is working to talk to the businesses involved and to get a response from the governor’s office.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources