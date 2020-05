ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coronavirus has forced a chain of salad bars to close for good. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the parent company of Sweet Tomatoes will permanently shut down all 97 of its restaurants.

The CEO says it’s unlike other restaurants that offer delivery or carryout, it’s been more difficult for them to stay open. More than 4,000 employees will be out of a job. There are two Sweet Tomatoes locations in Albuquerque.