Report: Approximately 12,462 Santa Fe households received CARES Act funding

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In response to the pandemic, the city of Santa Fe announced Monday that it provided millions of dollars in financial assistance to families, non-profits, and small businesses last year. According to a news release, Santa Fe County, the City of Santa Fe, and the Town of Edgewood partnered to provide $3.8 million in CARES Act in emergency financial support; Over 168 businesses and non-profits received up to $25,000 in grant funding.

“Within the mandated three month CARES Act deadline to distribute funds, there were a lot of late nights and long weekend planning sessions to get needed help to our struggling small business and non-profit communities,” said Rich Brown in a news release, Director of Community and Economic Development.

According to the same news release, the Youth and Family Services (YFS) Division of the Community Health and Safety Department organized the distribution of $5,196,342 of CARES money and other funds to meet critical needs in housing including rent assistance and shelter for the homeless, food security, childcare, and utility payments. Approximately 12,462 Santa Fe households received CARES Act funds through the 33 community agencies within the City-County CONNECT Network that helped distribute the funds.

