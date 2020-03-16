Rep. Ben Ray Lujan to self-quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Congressman Ben Ray Lujan will self-quarantine despite having no symptoms.
He announced that he had a brief interaction with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus. Health professionals say the congressman has a low probability for infection but he wants to remain cautious.
He plans to keep serving while in self-quarantine.
