Reopening weekend for breweries a success

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a busy first weekend for many local breweries welcoming back customers on their patios at half capacity.

Red Door says it’s thrilled to see support from customers this weekend, adding that their sales the past few months have suffered while they were limited to selling growlers and cans to go. Customers will notice tables are six feet apart, masks are required except when drinking and there are extra sanitation measures in place.

“Every hour having to wipe down all the door handles and whatnot and making sure that any high-touch surfaces are cleaned on a regular basis,” says Ali Cattin, Red Door’s Operations Manager. Breweries can start letting people inside at half capacity starting Monday. Bars are still unable to open.

