Rental assistance will soon be available to eligible tenants

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Renters having a tough time financially during the coronavirus pandemic can soon apply for help.
Starting Monday, the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund will start accepting applications or short-term rental assistance. To be eligible tenants must be living in income-restricted properties. Applications must be turned in electronically by 5 p.m. on May 25.
Applicants are encouraged to attend an online training session for application submission that will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. For that training or for more information, click here.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites