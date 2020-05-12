Live Now
Rental assistance will soon be available to eligible tenants

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Renters having a tough time financially during the coronavirus pandemic can soon apply for help.

Starting Monday, the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund will start accepting applications or short-term rental assistance. To be eligible tenants must be living in income-restricted properties. Applications must be turned in electronically by 5 p.m. on May 25.

Applicants are encouraged to attend an online training session for application submission that will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. For that training or for more information, click here.

