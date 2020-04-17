Religious communities pushing back against state orders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Religious communities are pushing back against state orders that include churches in its ban of gatherings.

On Thursday, Legacy church in Albuquerque was in federal court after it filed a lawsuit against the state and Secretary for the New Mexico Department of Health, Kathy Kunkel. The church is asking for a temporary restraining order and then a permanent injunction to allow it to operate at 20% capacity.

“We’re fighting for our religious freedoms as a whole I believe…just to be treated the same as you would treat a commercial business,” said Head Pastor Steve Smothermon. In court, the church argued it should be treated as an essential big box store, like Wal-Mart or Home Depot.

Legacy claims it was not able to put on an online Easter service since it needed 30 people to do so, which would be well over the governor’s ban on gatherings more than five people. The state argued the church has not given an explanation as to why it cannot adapt its services to comply with orders as many other churches did.

Legacy said it should not have to change the way it worships. “Some people can say well you don’t need thirty. Well, I don’t know why the state would dictate what I need. And I think the judge made a point well, if that’s their normal way of doing church, and I think our attorney did too, then how do you dictate you can’t do church the way you normally do,” said Smothermon. The judge’s decision on the temporary restraining order is expected to come down Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Bishop of Las Cruces is lifting the ban on in-person celebration of Mass. Under the lifted ban, priests are now allowed to hold public celebrations of mass as long as it follows state guidelines of social distancing and no more than five people.

The lifted ban also allows priests to hold drive through Mass services. A spokesperson with the Archdiocese of Las Cruces said Bishop Peter Baladacchino is the first bishop in the U.S. to implement such a decision.

Although in person Mass following state health guidelines is allowed, the Diocese of Las Cruces still encourages people who are sick to stay home and participate via online services.

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe has not yet commented on if it will follow suit.

