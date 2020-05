ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration is now open for the first ever virtual Run for the Zoo.

Organizers canceled the in-person event due to COVID-19 but starting May 17 through the 24, people can walk, bike, or skate a half marathon, 10K, 5K or one mile on their own. All proceeds will go back to the BioPark.

All races cost just $10 or you can upgrade your registration to $25 to receive the official Run for the Zoo t-shirt. To register for the event, visit the Run for the Zoo website.