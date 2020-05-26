Live Now
Red River unusually quiet on Memorial Day

RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – Another rare scene in downtown Red River. It usually isn’t quiet in Red river over Memorial Day weekend. Normally there are more than 20,000 bikers but the 38th annual motorcycle rally was canceled this year. The Red River mayor said last month they were expecting to take a big financial hit this weekend. On the town’s Facebook page, there’s a video that shows little traffic and says they were expecting to see some people taking day trips on their motorcycles. The town also wants to remind people they’re open for hiking, fishing and mountain biking.

