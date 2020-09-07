Red River sees more tourists following loosened travel restrictions

RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s new travel quarantine requirements came just in time for the busy Labor Day weekend. That means popular tourist destinations in the state like Red River are thriving off the loosened restrictions.

The cozy town of Red River has been looking like itself this holiday weekend with people flooding the streets and enjoying what the popular New Mexico town has to offer.

Red River relies heavily on tourists. Mayor Linda Calhoun says all of the 150 businesses in the town have been impacted during the pandemic, leading to a couple of closures. She estimates the town has lost about half a million of potential revenue between March and July.

Mayor Calhoun and local restaurant owners say they are glad to see the state’s health orders for restaurants and traveling are beginning to loosen up.

Under the revised order, people from high-risk states still have to quarantine for 14 days unless they show documentation of a negative test within the last 72 hours. People coming from low-risk states like Colorado do not have to quarantine.

With the loosened restrictions, KRQE crews noticed a number of out-of-town license plates in Red River. The mayor says that has a lot to do with people from out of state owning second homes in the town and deciding to work remotely in Red River months ago. “A lot of our second homeowners can work from home and so they came up here and decided this is where they wanted to quarantine and spend their summer,” said Mayor Calhoun.

The mayor also says the town is doing its best to abide by the state’s public mask mandate and follow COVID-safe practices at their businesses. Mayor Calhoun believes this is just the beginning and looks forward to welcoming more people as the state continues to reopen.