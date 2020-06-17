Red Cross begins testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is sharing how it plans to bring back on-campus living in the fall after students living on campus this past school year had to move out early because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The university is waiving its usual requirement for first-year students to live on campus but is still offering the opportunity.

"We believe in a positive experience of students living on campus. It is disappointing not as many people will get to do it this fall. But we are making our plans so that we do offer a safer experience for our students," Wayne Sullivan, Director of Residence Living and Student Housing at UNM, said.