Red Cross begins testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Red Cross announced it will begin testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test authorized by the FDA and the Red Cross says it hopes testing will let donors know whether they may have been exposed to the virus. However, a positive antibody test does not guarantee that a patient was infected. Those who donate blood through the Red Cross can find out their results through the organization’s app.

