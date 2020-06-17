Red Cross begins testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Red Cross announced it will begin testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test authorized by the FDA and the Red Cross says it hopes testing will let donors know whether they may have been exposed to the virus. However, a positive antibody test does not guarantee that a patient was infected. Those who donate blood through the Red Cross can find out their results through the organization’s app.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites