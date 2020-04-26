Recovery app helps addicts during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An app that was created to help people recover from addiction is making a big impact during the pandemic. It’s now making it easier for those in recovery to stay connected to the services they need.

Marc Schmallen has been working on developing the Choice Recovery App for nearly two years. The app launched in October. Schmallen says the app helps those who are using it to stay organized and adapt to a sober lifestyle.

There are features like a progress board, where people can keep track of their goals, successes, and needs. It also has a color-coded calendar, making it easier for them to keep up with appointments, and a selfie check-in helps them with accountability.

“They can check into all of these places they’re supposed to, they can see real-time if people are going where they’re supposed to go,” said Schmallen. More recently the app has become a great tool, keeping those who are using it connected to the resources they need during the pandemic.

Schmallen, who’s been in recovery for five years says times like these are hard on addicts, who depend on various meetings and support groups to stay sober. “Most people, a lot of their life was to avoid being, sitting with themselves,” says Schmallen.

But he says because the Choice Recovery App is all remote, it’s even more dependable at a time like this. There are a couple of hundred people using the app right now through different behavioral health programs mandated by courts.

