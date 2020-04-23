Recovered COVID-19 patient donates plasma to help others

CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A native of Clayton is among those who contracted and have since recovered from COVID-19 and he’s using his experience to help others.

“I feel good today. Its’ been a long month, three weeks, but I feel good,” said Korey Beckner. Korey is among the first known recovered COVID-19 patients in the Amarillo area. While he was never hospitalized, he lost his sense of smell and taste about a week before ever showing other COVID-19 symptoms. Now recovered, he is donating his plasma so that his antibodies can be used to help treat current COVID-19 patients.

“When I received the call and knew I had the opportunity to do this and going to help three or four people will continue to do this, very gracious, very blessed,” said Korey. Beckner’s family still lives in Clayton.

