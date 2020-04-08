‘Recession-proof, pandemic-proof’: NMSP recruiting next class of officers through social media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are recruiting through the coronavirus outbreak, reaching out to people who may have lost their jobs or are looking for a change in career. Recruiters are hoping the job security that comes with being an officer will get them to apply. Even with social distancing efforts, the department is finding a way to reach potential candidates.

“We are taking our recruiting efforts through social media,” said NMSP Deputy Chief Carolyn Huynh.

Recruiters are hoping to beef up the force by letting people know the job is recession-proof, pandemic-proof, and always essential. They’re looking for those with or without experience.

“Our whole goal is to look for qualified men and women for this department, not necessarily that they have to have a background in law enforcement, although we would love to see that,” said Huynh. “We definitely want those individuals from our communities.”

The Albuquerque Police Department made a similar plea to the public last month. In a video, Chief Mike Geier says, “In this time of uncertainty, it is within you and all people to make things better.”

The NMSP Academy is on hold for now, but recruiters say they’re working around that until the outbreak eases up. Last month, cadets were sent out of the classroom to work in the field.

“We suspended our current academy so that recruits were sent out to the districts, they’re able to do ride-alongs with the other officers,” said Huynh. “They’re able to learn on the job at this point in time, until we pass this pandemic where we’re on the downslope and we definitely want to bring them back and they can continue the academy.”

NMSP says now is a good time to apply if you’re in need of a steady job and want to change careers.

“This is a great opportunity, especially during this time, and in challenging times we want to be able to make sure that we are part of our community, and being able to offer that resource, this is a great way to start their career,” said Huynh. “We do see a positive recruiting period because there are those individuals that are struggling from certain business fields. We want to be able to give them that opportunity to work with us and show them the side of New Mexico State Police on how we’re just not only reactive and responding to calls, but we can definitely be proactive in how we interact with our communities.”

Those interested in applying can sign up online or call 505-827-9200 or email nmsp.recruiting@state.nm.us. Applicants must pass a physical test and written test, be over the age of 21 by academy graduation and have no felony convictions.

On Thursday, NMSP is hosting a virtual Q&A forum through Facebook live. It starts at 6 p.m. for those interested in joining the force and will allow you to speak directly with officers about being an officer, as well as the application process.