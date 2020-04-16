Raton teen builds intubation boxes for patients battling COVID-19

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Raton teen is helping people fighting COVID-19 in a big way. After learning the hospital where his mom works were in desperate need of intubation boxes, he got to work and started building them himself. For many people, it’s not a simple task, but when 16-year-old Iyn Blacksten heard what the hospital needed where his mom is an ICU nurse, he says he knew with his skill set, he could easily take on the task.

“I told her that I could probably try and build these out of plexiglass and she said if I could do that and she said if I could get that done then I would so I tried to build one and whenever I brought it to the hospital that’s when they asked me if I could start building some more for them,” said Iyn.

Iyn says the medical staff places the box over a patient’s head who may have or has tested positive for COVID-19. He said the boxes catch coughs from the patient and a vacuum is hooked up to it, to then suck out all the air to stop the spread of germs. So far, he’s built eight boxes.

“They were really happy about it, they seemed like they were really glad that I could do this and we’re really glad that they could finally get the boxes. It’s a pretty good feeling I never expected to quite go this far but it makes me really happy to be able to help,” Iyn said.

He thinks this is somewhat of a simple build that a lot of people with certain skills can put together and is encouraging others to look into making them if they can and if their hospital is in need. He said they take about an hour to make and cost about $70 to build. Iyn said the hospital was initially looking for someone to make the boxes who had a 3D printer, however, he was able to make them with equipment he often uses for welding.

