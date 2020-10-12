Rapid Responses nearly doubled with recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The increase in coronavirus cases over the past week has many asking, where are people most likely to get infected? KRQE News 13 looked at places where the state has been dispatching its Rapid Response team the most.

The New Mexico Environment Department says with the rise in cases over the past two weeks, they have seen more Rapid Responses in schools as in-person learning returned. “We had over 700 rapid responses last week. The previous record was the week before that, which was 419 Rapid Responses,” says Maddy Hayden with NMED.

Not all of those mentioned are in schools. A Rapid Response is initiated by the state, once an employer reports a positive case in a workplace or a school. The state then makes sure close contacts are quarantined and proper testing takes place.

The NMED says it was expected to see a rise in Rapid Responses as schools resumed, but they have also seen a big increase in big-box retail stores, and of course, the restaurant and health care industry continues to top the list. One of the biggest spreaders is large private gatherings that the Rapid Response team does not cover.

The NMED says as more schools, restaurants, and shops reopen, increases in Rapid Responses are expected. “Business owners, by in large, extremely cooperative. They want their employees to be safe. They want their customers to be safe,” says Hayden.

According to the Department of Health, New Mexico’s test positivity rate is 4.8% with 5% or less is the target. Based on the COVID Exit Strategy, which tracks how each state is doing, New Mexico is now labeled ‘uncontrollable spread’ after seeing a 92% increase of daily COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

Some good news for the manufacturing business sector, after the state, says they have seen a sharp decline since positive cases peaked in the industry in August. The state recently hired about 20-new people to help with their Rapid Responses.