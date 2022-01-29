NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is now giving out free at-home rapid tests. The county received about 111,000 tests from the state health department.

Each at-home test kit contains two rapid tests. Households in the county are only allowed two test kit boxes which total four rapid tests.

Distribution will start this Monday at several locations. A full list is available on the Bernalillo County website.