Rainbow Ryders honors front line workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local hot air balloon company wants to honor those on the front lines of the pandemic fight. Rainbow Ryders has kicked off a contest called ‘Hope for New Mexico.’ Each week it will choose an Albuquerque-based first responder, medical professional, grocery worker or pharmacy employee and give them a free balloon ride for two.

You can nominate someone through the Rainbow Ryders website. Winners will have to prove their credentials but get to choose when they want to take their ride.

According to their website, Rainbow Ryders is the largest balloon company in the state and is the official balloon ride provider for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta since 1999. They also serve locations in Phoenix and Colorado Springs.

Rainbow Ryders says they are also offering discounted gift certificates to be used when they reopen to the public.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources