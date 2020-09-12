Rail Yards Market to reopen September 27

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United are lining up COVID-19 testing for fans when they return from the so-called 'home' match in Colorado Springs. The team is selling 1,000 tickets to the September 19 match and each ticket sale comes with a testing appointment at Medica Buddy Mobile Health.

While New Mexicans are not required to get tested after traveling to Colorado, team officials say they want to take every precaution. They are also asking fans to sign a voluntary COVID-safe pledge and providing everyone who attends with masks and hand sanitizer.