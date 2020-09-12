Rail Yards Market to reopen September 27

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After getting off to a late start because of COVID-19, the Rail Yards Market is extending its season into the fall. Last Sunday was supposed to be the last day of the 2020 market but the city stepped in and put up the funding to keep it going for a few more weeks. The plan is to resume the market on September 27 and continue running it on Sundays through November 1.
