Rail Runner to suspend service through May 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rail Runner will continue to suspend service through the stay-at-home order. The governor says that the order will last through May 15. Before shutting it down, Rail Runner officials say they saw a significant drop in ridership because of the order.

“As an asset of the State, Rail Runner operations will follow the extended stay-at-home order as laid out by the governor”, said Dewey Cave in a press release, Executive Director of the Mid-Region Council of Governments.

