Rail Runner to continue suspension of service through end of May

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Rail Runner announced Friday an extension to their suspension of service through May 31 in accordance with the State’s Public Health Orders and Executive Orders.

Governor MIchelle Lujan Grisham’s administration is developing industry-specific COVID-safe practices for a phased-in approach to reopen many of the state’s services and businesses. Rail Runner officials are working with the administration to develop their own COVID-safe practices to resume Rail Runner services once it is deemed safe to do so.

Once a final date for reopening Rail Runner service is decided, the information will be released to the local media and through Rail Runner social media outlets. The public can also visit the Rail Runner website for the latest service updates.

