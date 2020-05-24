Quiet Memorial Day weekend at Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Judging by the number of travelers, it appears many New Mexicans already planned on staying in-state for Memorial Day. The scene at the Sunport earlier Saturday was quiet.

Memorial Day is usually one of the busiest holidays for airports, but few people showed up for flights Saturday afternoon. The Sunport is expecting around 3,700 people to come through this weekend, much lower than the 30,000 in holidays past. Friday night, News 13 reported that the city had not yet installed sneeze guards at airline counters, but they have since been installed at the airport.