PushUpsToPushThrough challenge created in honor of Rio Rancho coronavirus survivor

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is coming together to support a Rio Rancho man who just spent a month on a ventilator while fighting COVID-19 and now, they want you to get involved too. Harold Rushton, 73, was put on a ventilator last month as he battled the coronavirus.

“A week ago, we were looking at funeral homes and trying to figure out how we were going to hold a funeral under COVID-19 stay-at-home orders,” said Jeff Rushton, Harold’s son.

This week, after 28 days on the ventilator at Sandoval Regional Hospital, Harold is finally off of it and on the long road to recovery. Family members say he will be transferred soon to a long-term care facility as he recovers. They say before the virus put him in the hospital, Harold was known for his push-up challenges.

“My dad, who has always been a cabinet builder, works in cabinet shops, has always challenged our nieces and nephews, and even now, he’s in his 70s, he challenged his grandkids to push-up challenges,” said Rushton. “He would do about 50 push-ups a day and every time the kids would come over, he challenge them to a push-up contest.”

As the family holds nightly prayers and storytelling via video chats, they discussed taking the challenge to social media in honor of Harold.

“He would’ve challenged us. Let’s challenge everybody else,” said Rushton. “We just challenge anybody and everybody, do as many push-ups as you can.”

The challenge, #PushUpsToPushThrough has taken off, seeing support everywhere from Seattle to South Africa. Even some Santa Fe firefighters took the challenge. Rushton says the family is glad for all of the support rallied around his dad.

“When it hits home, it changes the whole story,” said Rushton. “You put on the mask, you stay home, you protect yourself, you do what you can.”

They hope others will also take the challenge, doing something to stay active and healthy, while supporting their community.

“Have fun doing it,” said Rushton. “Whether it’s one or 500, give it a try.”

Those interested in getting in on the challenge can post their push-up photos and videos to social media, using the hashtag #PushUpsToPushThrough or share it to the challenge’s Facebook page.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources