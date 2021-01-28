Pueblo sues feds over hospital closure

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico pueblo is suing the federal government, saying their decision to close a hospital has cost patients’ lives.

In November, the Indian Health Service suspended almost all services at the Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna Hospital, citing funding issues. That included emergency services and in-patient care.

Pueblo officials say the lack of services was directly responsible for the death of at least one COVID-19 patient, who died waiting for emergency responders form a neighboring community. The pueblo government says the IHS broke federal law by failing to give a year’s notice before closing the hospital.

In their lawsuit, they are asking for it to be reopened immediately. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has also written a letter to President Biden, calling the decision to close the hospital, “absolutely devastating during a pandemic.”