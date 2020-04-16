‘Pueblo Relief Fund’ to provide for 20 Pueblo Nations during coronavirus pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The All Pueblos Council of Governors and the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center announced Thursday the establishment of a Pueblo Relief Fund to supply the needs of the 20 Pueblo nations across New Mexico and Texas during the coronavirus crisis.

The fund was made possible by a donation of $30,000 by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico. The funds will be used to help slow the spread of the virus and aims to lower the infection rates among tribal members. APCG and IPCC will use the funds to buy essential items like disinfecting supplies, PPE and food. The funding allows some individual Pueblos to have their unique needs met.

“As the Pueblos are being impacted by COVID-19, we, as tribal leaders continue working

around the clock advocating for our communities’ needs and resources as it is our responsibility to protect the health and safety of our people. Our tribal communities are very tight-knit and we have multigenerational housing within our pueblos, so the immense scale of this pandemic has created intricate challenges in the delivery and expansion of preparedness resources to our tribal members. Now is a time where we have come together to support one another in this crisis and appreciate any support that can be afforded to our communities as we collectively address this emergency,” said Chairman J. Michael Chavarria, All Pueblo Council of Governors in a press release.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources