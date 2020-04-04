Pueblo of Isleta imposes curfew

ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Pueblo of Isleta imposed a curfew Friday in response to the spread of COVID-19.

The curfew will apply to tribal residents lawfully residing within the exterior boundaries of the Isleta Indian Reservation and is immediately in effect between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Tribal members who must travel due to work or emergency situations during the curfew hours are exempt from the Order.

Tribal leaders say the curfew will remain i effect until deemed otherwise, as the work to protect area families, youth, and elders. The community of approximately 6,000 residents has also closed its boundaries to outside visitors.

To ensure that community needs are met during this difficult time, the Pueblo’s Incident Command Team is working remotely. Also, a COVID-19 hotline has been established for tribal members to use at (505) 869-3720.