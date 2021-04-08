Public weighs in on reopening Otero Co. despite being in yellow level

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The decision to reopen Otero County, per the request of Commissioner Couy Griffin, has not been made. On Sunday, Griffin proposed fully reopening the county and letting businesses, schools, and other entities make their own decisions about capacity and other COVID-safe measures. This despite the county still being in the yellow tier which is considered ‘high risk.’

Thursday, at an Otero County commissioner’s meeting, the public spoke about the proposed full reopen and everyone that spoke was in favor. “I beg you today to open our county 100%, let’s support our businesses by standing in front of their doors and protecting them,” said Amy, one Otero County resident.

Commissioners did not say when a decision could be made regarding the reopening.