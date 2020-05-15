Public pools, ball fields, open spaces remain closed to organized activity

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County announced Thursday that public pools, ball fields, and community centers would remain closed until further notice for any organized activity, including traditional summer camp, sports team practices, and games, little leagues, or rodeos. Furthermore, all other users will be required to follow all state and local orders and directives.

To Remain Open:

Rio Grande Pool (opening date and operating hours TBD)

  • Limited swimmers in facilities
  • No spectators
  • Social Distancing will be observed
  • Modified adult swim programming
    • Lap swim only (no congregating and social distancing must be maintained)
    • Adult water exercises
  • No open recreational swim

Closed and Canceled:

  • All outdoor swimming pools
  • Community Centers
  • Summer sports leagues (Youth basketball and adult softball)
  • Play areas in county parks
  • All ballfields and athletic facilities
  • Rodeo and equestrian arenas
  • Jimmy Nieto Softball Tournament
  • New Mexico Recreation and Park Association state conference in Albuquerque
  • Gutierrez/Hubbell House Museum
  • Bachechi environmental building and bathrooms

The county Parks and Recreation Department is rebranding for the summer of 2020 with the slogan, “Recreating Recreation to Virtual Involvement for a Healthier and Safer Community Experience.” Virtual camps are being set up to offer Zoom classes for exercise, art instruction, music classes, and more. The county will also offer grab-n-go art kits that kids can use at home.

Those who have already paid for a summer program or camp are entitled to a refund or credit toward another program or season. Information about refunds is available on the Bernalillo County website.

