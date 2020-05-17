Public donates PPE to UNM medical students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico medical students and Lobo athletics teamed up for a PPE donation drive to help our state’s frontline workers.

Saturday, people dropped off approximately 60 N-95 masks, plus homemade masks, gowns, gloves, and hand sanitizer. Lobo students, athletes, and staff were on hand to thank those who donated by giving out Lobo gear, and local food and drink deals.

A UNM medical student says there’s an ongoing need for these donations. “Our group travels out to Gallup and other parts of Navajo Nation to deliver PPE and we’re flown material out in the past few weeks because there’s that much of a need,” said UNM student Sally Midani. You can find information on how to donate on the Protect New Mexico website.

