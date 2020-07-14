Public adjusts to stricter face-covering rule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mask requirement in New Mexico just got stricter. Starting Monday you are now required to wear masks when exercising. “We must adopt a zero-tolerance policy for risks and risky behavior. That means that these must be worn, face coverings, at all times when you’re outside of your house if you’re for a walk? You need to have a mask on. If you’re at the gym, you need to have a mask on,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in a July 9 press conference.

The governor’s amended order went into effect Monday. All businesses, even gyms must now require their customers to wear masks and if they don’t they’ll be fined up to $5,000 a day. A majority of people at multiple grocery stores are complying. However, many people outside exercising were not.

Businesses say most of their customers are following the order. “If it’s going to keep everyone safe, I don’t care. I don’t care whether they work or not, I don’t know all the statistics and stuff, but if I’m told to do it, I’m gonna do it, because I feel like it can keep me and my family safe,” said Madison Fredrickson, who was eating outside a Nob Hill restaurant.

It seems more people are accepting it. “I don’t mind it, I have to wear it at work all day anyway, so it’s not like a big deal wearing it out,” said Matthias Pedroncelli.

A food establishment said they’ve had two incidents where people refused to wear a mask so they denied them service. State Police says they have not had any mask citations. Individuals can face $100 fine for not complying.