Protestors outside Santa Fe cathedral demand in-person services

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A protest happened Saturday afternoon at the Cathedral Basilica in Santa Fe. Dozens of Catholics gathering outside the cathedral to ask the archbishop of Santa Fe to allow them to once again worship in church buildings.

Archbishop John C. Wester began restricting indoor public mass on October 22 because of a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths. In a statement, Archbishop Wester says he determined the measures were both prudent and necessary after meeting with the state’s COVID-19 response team.