Protestors gather in cars to keep inmates safe from COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People gathered in a COVID-safe car rally Friday as some New Mexicans urged their state officials to release people from jails, prisons, ad detention centers.

ACLU New Mexico released a petition this week urging the governor to protect incarcerated people form the spread of COVID-19. The petition resulted in 10 people being released but organizers say it’s not enough. “We’re gonna be out here every Friday in a car protest until these government officials act and protect the lives in those in cages across this state and across this country,” protestor Selinda Guerrero said.

Organizers are asking that they release the individuals who don’t pose a threat to public safety.

