Protesters stand outside Civic Plaza in response to stay-at-home order extension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A large group of people have gathered outside of Civic Plaza protesting the governor’s decision to continue the stay at home order and keep many non-essential businessses closed.

Many people at the protest have American flags and are wearing Trump shirts. They say they need the state to reopen and still adhere to social distancing.

Friday’s protest was organized by some people who are running for office. One man is running for Congress.

The majority of the individuals protesting are asking for restrictions to be lifted so they can go back to work.

“I have a small business and my business deals with essential oils, plants, flowers and so for me and my business it is hard because everything is closed. The way I promote my business is by going out and showing people letting them try out what I have,” said protester Nevaeh Aguilar Rivera.

There were other small business owners at the protest as well. There was also a nurse counter protesting saying hat the virus does not choose who it infects based on political parties.

Despite the protest being across from the police department headquarters, there were no police at the gathering. There are two security guards blocking the Civic Plaza garage.

The protest is expected to go on until 2 p.m.

Protesters are seen outside of Civic Plaza on April 24, 2020. (Rebecca Atkins/KRQE)

Protesters are seen outside of Civic Plaza on April 24, 2020. (Rebecca Atkins/KRQE)

Protesters are seen outside of Civic Plaza on April 24, 2020. (Rebecca Atkins/KRQE) (Rebecca Atkins/KRQE)

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources