Protesters meet in cars to call for more inmate releases amid health crisis

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – People gathered in a COVID-safe car rally as some New Mexicans urged their state officials to release lower-risk prisoners. Friday, protestors gathered in cars in front of the Central New Mexico Corrections Facility’s main prison gate in Los Lunas. People taped signs on their cars that read, ‘Free them all,’ ‘All lives matter,’ and ‘COVID-19 is a death sentence.’

“This is unacceptable we are not going to standby and let people die during a global pandemic when none of them were sentenced to the death penalty,” said Stephonae Nelson of Millions for Prisoners.

State police officers cleared the roads but protesters say they plan to turn out every week at different locations.

