Protesters gather again outside Farmington mall

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – People in San Juan County, one of the coronavirus hot spots in the state, came out in force again Thursday to protest saying businesses should be open. Lines of people formed in front of the Farmington mall holding signs saying things like, ‘I fought for our country, and I will fight for our community.’ Not very many people appeared to be wearing masks. A similar protest was held in Farmington last week.
