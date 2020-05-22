Protesters gather again outside Farmington mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick-off to summer, and it's going to look a lot different this year because of the pandemic and a state-wide ban on mass gatherings. Most people said they plan to have a quiet weekend at home or at a local park since community pools are closed.

"Very different. I think we'll probably be doing yard work at home, maybe we'll grill something on the grill or something like that. But, no gatherings or get-togethers, nothing like that," William Gray of Albuquerque said.