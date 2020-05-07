Project Birthday New Mexico to host birthday parade celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group is putting together a birthday surprise for local kids ho are unable to celebrate their special day during the pandemic and they need your help.

On Saturday, Project Birthday New Mexico is putting on a massive drive-by birthday parade for 15 children. It will be held at Cottonwood Mall’s parking lot.

Right now, they are looking for volunteers and donations to make the festivities as special as possible. The organization is taking extreme measures to ensure they are compliant with social distancing protocols to keep everyone involved safe.

They are currently looking for donations such as toys, child clothing, party supplies, snacks, and monetary donations. A donation drop off zone will be made available at the parade entrance.

Project Birthday New Mexico will provide donation receipts via email to donations that are dropped off with a note that includes donor’s names and email addresses. Everything collected at the event will be sanitized by volunteers before they are given to children.

Those intending to take part in the parade must have a valid driver’s license and insurance. The parade will start at 7 Bar Loop Rd and the Cottonwood Loop entrance. The parade will take place on Saturday, May 9 at 10 a.m.