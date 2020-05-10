‘Project Birthday New Mexico’ helps more than a dozen kids celebrate with parade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the pandemic, many kids are missing out on the simple joy of turning a year older with a birthday party.

On Saturday, one local group made sure more than a dozen underprivileged kids received a celebration to remember, all while maintaining social distancing.

“It was amazing for me,” said Rochelle Estrada, who turned 11 on Saturday. She and her brother Aden, who was also celebrating his 8th birthday, say this was the best birthday they’ve ever had. “I was going to cry, but happy tears,” said Aden.

They, along with more than a dozen other kids from around Albuquerque, sat outside Cottonwood Mall, while first responders and community volunteers wished them a happy birthday in a parade of about 50 cars. APD’s mounted unit made an appearance too.

The parade was all thanks to Project Birthday New Mexico. A local organization that gives birthday parties to homeless, or underprivileged kids in the state.

Each of the kids got their own gifts. “I got signs, swords, slime, Jojo Siwa stuff, My Little Pony,” said Genesis, who was celebrating her 8th birthday.

But they say the parade was about much more than just presents. “I got a lot of stuff, but what matters is how happy you are,” said Rochelle Estrada. And they’re grateful for everyone who came out to help them celebrate their day.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources