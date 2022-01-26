ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An increase in COVID-19 cases among staff has forced the Bernalillo County Court of Wills, Estate, and Probate to close for the rest of the week. Officials did not say how many staff members tested positive. The court is expected to reopen on Monday.
On Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 3,354 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional COVID-related deaths bringing the state total to 455,947 total cases and 6,317 total deaths.