Private parade held for Los Lunas senior softball players

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas High softball team sent their two seniors off with a big celebration. A private parade was held for Mya Fliss and Mel Tenorio earlier this week.

The two players didn’t get to finish their season because of the pandemic so friends and family drove by with special messages of support from their cars and for the last time together, the team did a socially distanced version of a huddle and break out.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources