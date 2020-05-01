Private courses reopen, ABQ municipal golf to return Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Golf courses were back in business on Friday with some exceptions. While private courses started opening up, golfers who showed up to the city’s courses found disappointment.

A few golfers at the city’s public courses were stuck outside the locked gates. “It was a little bit of a setback but, you know, this last month has been such a setback that this is just another little step,” Mickey Richesin of Albuquerque said. “We’re going to abide by the social distancing rules and do everything we can to avoid that [virus].”

While humans were greeted by locked gates at the city’s four municipal courses, geese had the manicured grass all to themselves. News 13 cameras caught golfers pulling into the Puerto del Sol parking lot Friday morning, but golfers couldn’t get in. The city isn’t opening the courses until Saturday because they needed an extra day to get everything ready.

Here are the new rules, according to the city:

At the Clubhouse and Parking Lot:

All rounds will require a tee time until further notice.

Tee times for twosomes will be in 8-minute intervals and foursomes in 12-minute intervals.

All transactions will be completed at the door or via a walk-up window. Pro Shops will remain closed to the public until further notice.

Golfers must remain six feet apart while waiting to check-in for their tee time.

Players are urged to not arrive at the golf course more than 15 minutes prior to their tee time and to leave the course immediately when their round is complete.

Snack bars or grills will be open for take-out and carry away only. No congregating in areas surrounding snack bars, grills, or patios. Beverage carts will be available on the golf course; however, only one person per group may approach the beverage cart.

Physical distancing will be enforced at all times.

On the Course:

All practice facilities will be monitored by a course marshal to enforce physical distancing; driving ranges will be set up to use every-other tee.

Walking is encouraged; One rider per golf cart unless golfers reside in the same household.

No sand bottles will be allowed in golf carts.

No pencils will be allowed in golf carts.

All golf carts will be sanitized between rounds.

All ball washers have been removed.

All bunker rakes will be removed.

Flag sticks must stay in the hole at all times.

All water fountains will remain off until further notice.

Field restrooms will be sanitized every two (2) hours.

Physical distancing will be monitored and enforced by course marshals.

The city wants people to take the new measures seriously. “Players who are unwilling to comply with these public safety measures will be asked to leave the courses,” Parks and Rec Director David Simon said.

Meanwhile, some private courses, like the Country Club downtown, were back open Friday. As of Friday, Paako Ridge Golf Club in the east mountains is open.

Sandia and Santa Ana are not.

