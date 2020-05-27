Primary election could see record number of absentee ballots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might think the coronavirus could put a damper on voter turnout for the primary election. But now, less than a week away from election day, the early voting numbers paint a different picture. Experts were predicting record-low numbers for the primary on Tuesday. But we’re actually seeing an uptick, as record numbers of people stay home, and mail-in ballots instead.

“This will be a truly unprecedented and historic election in New Mexico. Given the context of COVID, we’re going to see a really heightened number of people voting absentee probably will set a record,” said Gabe Sanchez, who is a University of New Mexico Political Science professor.

Sanchez said contentious races, have people casting their votes despite the pandemic. You’ve probably seen the ads, for example, as three republicans battle for a chance to take on Xochitl Torres Small for the congressional seat in District Two.

While people want to weigh in, most are voting absentee instead of in-person. Numbers from the Secretary of State show more than 80,000 Democrats have already sent in their absentee ballots and about 33,000 Republicans have done the same.

Compare that to the 2016 primary election, only about 6,000 democrats and nearly 4,000 republicans voted absentee. Of those who are showing up to vote early in person this year, most are Republicans. Nearly 23,000 Republicans have gone to the polls in person so far, compared to about 12,000 Democrats. Sanchez said that’s similar to national trends. He suggests Democrats are more fearful of COVID-19, while Republicans are much more open to voting in person because of president trump’s beliefs.

“He’s consistently said we don’t actually want to see exclusive mail voting, he consistently says in his tweets and in-person he thinks that favors Democrats,” said Sanchez. “So you see that messaging and probably has an impact on the psyche of Republican voters.”

Sanchez said mail-only voting could become normal, for future elections depending on how this upcoming primary goes. May 28 is the last day you can request an absentee ballot. The Bernalillo County clerk’s Office suggests if you haven’t’ mailed your absentee ballot yet, to seal it in an envelope and to hand-deliver it to a voting center before Tuesday.

