President, Vice President of Navajo Nation self-quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer, of the Navajo Nation, are in self-quarantine after exposure to a first responder who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made during a live online town hall update Thursday and the exposure happened Tuesday. Pres. Nez and Vice Pres. Lizer said they both are feeling fine and will continue to self-quarantine as a precaution. They also said they will continue their duties via teleconferences, email and other communication means.

“This is real and no one is immune from contracting the virus. We will continue to help fight for our people while we self-quarantine – this is a precautionary measure. While meeting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Arizona National Guard, we came into contact with several first responders, one of whom later tested positive for the virus. I’ve been informed that the officials with the Army Corps and National Guard are also self-quarantining to be on the safe side and are doing fine. Our prayers are always with our first responders and many others who are impacted by the virus,” said President Nez in a press release.

“I am doing fine as I continue to self-quarantine. We will overcome COVID-19 together, but it’s up to each of us whether that will be sooner or later. The more people continue to go out into public, the longer we will have to stay home. Now is the time to get prepared for the 57-hour curfew,” said Vice President Lizer in the same press release.

The Navajo Nation is preparing for a 57-hour curfew that starts Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 5:00 a.m. They already have a curfew and order for people to stay home Essential employees are exempt but must have the proper documentation from their employers. Navajo Police will enforce the curfew order by issuing citations and fines.

Leaders of the Navajo Nation issued a proclamation that April 10 to 13 is ‘Navajo Nation Family Prayer Weekend’ in observance of Good Friday and Easter and it also encourages families to pray for all affected by COVID-19.

